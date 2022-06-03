Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANUY. Bank of America lowered Fanuc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fanuc from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $16.65 on Monday. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

