Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.72. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 557,978 shares.
Separately, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.