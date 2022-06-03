FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.46 and its 200-day moving average is $229.11.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

