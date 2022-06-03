Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Up 2%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Finnair Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, which included 25 wide-body and 35 narrowbody aircraft. In addition, it provides technical, catering, and financial business services.

