FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Receives $6.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FINV shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research report on Wednesday.

FINV stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 25.43%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

