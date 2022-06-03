First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) versus Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Financial Comparison

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Norwood Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $329.53 million 4.09 $95.64 million $3.25 11.63 Norwood Financial $79.39 million 2.70 $24.92 million $3.23 8.09

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Bancorp pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 29.04% 10.92% 1.21% Norwood Financial 32.80% 13.33% 1.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Bancorp and Norwood Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.56%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Norwood Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 121 branches comprising 114 branch offices located in North Carolina and seven branches in South Carolina. First Bancorp was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as thirty-one automated teller machines. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

