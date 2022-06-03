First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort Sells 3,430 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.