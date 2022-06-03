First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.18. 2,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,588. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $20.76.

