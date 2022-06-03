Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 143,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,143,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
FSR has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 68.2% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 5,714,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
