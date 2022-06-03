FMC (NYSE:FMC) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $109.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

