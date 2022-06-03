ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.45–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.92 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

NYSE FORG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,313. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

FORG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

