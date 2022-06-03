ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

FORG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of FORG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 2,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,313. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

