Formation Fi (FORM) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $505,681.43 and $256,801.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.18 or 0.01579904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00421188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

