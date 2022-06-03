FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 390,637 shares.The stock last traded at $40.81 and had previously closed at $42.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. CL King lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

