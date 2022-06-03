FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits Market Cap of $4.12 Million

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $4.12 million and $324,088.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

