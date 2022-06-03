Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Stock Holdings Cut by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206,668 shares during the period. Fortuna Silver Mines comprises about 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.43% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

FSM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 70,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,413. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

