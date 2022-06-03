Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Down to $86.25

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.25, but opened at $83.00. Fox Factory shares last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 332.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.