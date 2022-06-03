Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Down to $86.25

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.25, but opened at $83.00. Fox Factory shares last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 332.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
