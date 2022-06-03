Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.12

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.12 and last traded at C$16.06, with a volume of 376270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRU shares. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.92.

The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.67%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

