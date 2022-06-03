Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $40.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 51,627 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

