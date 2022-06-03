FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Sold by Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital LLP cut its holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,608 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $122,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $26,450,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FREY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

