Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.80 price objective (down from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

