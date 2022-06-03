Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Reaches $3.03 on Major Exchanges

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00010215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

