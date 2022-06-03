GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 18,384 Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 53.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 373,523 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 714,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 4.3% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 565,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MON remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,898. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

