GAM Holding AG Invests $326,000 in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,212,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 663,852 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 899,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 243,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 12,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,813. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

