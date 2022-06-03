GAM Holding AG Purchases New Position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.09% of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,817. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.29.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

