GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

NYSE GME traded down $7.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 69,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,799. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.08. GameStop has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66.

In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GameStop by 109.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 21.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

