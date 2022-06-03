GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

NYSE:GME traded down $9.08 on Friday, reaching $124.92. 47,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,799. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.08.

In related news, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 109.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 21.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

