GamyFi Platform (GFX) Market Cap Tops $77,925.35

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $77,925.35 and $148,736.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.13 or 0.00889160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00441194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000265 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using US dollars.

