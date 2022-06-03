GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.59.

NYSE GPS opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

