GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.02

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.02 and traded as low as C$44.69. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$44.96, with a volume of 8,264 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.10.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$433.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$432.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,474,532. Also, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, with a total value of C$33,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$33,120.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

