GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Trading 3.1% Higher

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €37.57 ($40.40) and last traded at €37.57 ($40.40). 255,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.45 ($39.19).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

