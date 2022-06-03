Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English Sells 7,900 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director William Henry English sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$12,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,201.08.

William Henry English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, William Henry English sold 12,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$17,640.00.

Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$425.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. Gear Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

