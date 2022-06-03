General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,272,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. General Electric has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

