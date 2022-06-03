General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Raised by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,368 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,084 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 1.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $35,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 418,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 246,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,927,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

