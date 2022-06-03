Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

Shares of Genius Brands International stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Genius Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 661.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genius Brands International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 177,161 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71,149 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

