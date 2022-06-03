Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gibson Energy Inc. is an oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing and gathering of crude oil and refined products. The company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S. Gibson Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. “

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

