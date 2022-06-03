Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,450 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $60,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 239,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

