Gillson Capital LP Acquires 42,598 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,598 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Ouster worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,370,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 3,739,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 927,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ouster by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 928,985 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ouster by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 498,888 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OUST shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUST opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.69. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 44.00% and a negative net margin of 296.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

