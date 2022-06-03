Gillson Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Gillson Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:GMBTU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

