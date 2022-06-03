Gillson Capital LP Invests $402,000 in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 117,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOGO. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth $2,603,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 371,862 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 165,216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 689.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 157,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 128,488 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.
Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Mogo had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mogo (Get Rating)
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.
