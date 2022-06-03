Gillson Capital LP Invests $402,000 in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 117,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOGO. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth $2,603,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 371,862 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 165,216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 689.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 157,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 128,488 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Mogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Mogo had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mogo (Get Rating)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.