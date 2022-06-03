GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GitLab will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. 29,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,636. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

