GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $44.90

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.90, but opened at $42.95. GitLab shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 2,269 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

