GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($22.14) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.24) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.66) to GBX 1,910 ($24.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,757.50 ($22.24).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,707.80 ($21.61) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,742.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,643.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The company has a market cap of £85.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,330.40 ($16.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,817 ($22.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.75) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($74,621.20).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

