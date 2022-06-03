Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,373 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of EJF Acquisition worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EJFA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EJFA opened at $9.97 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

