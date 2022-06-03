Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stake in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,777 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in XPAC Acquisition were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPAXU. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,949,000.

XPAC Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.08.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

