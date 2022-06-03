Glazer Capital LLC Invests $219,000 in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Jupiter Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAQC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $13,442,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

