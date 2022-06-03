Glazer Capital LLC Invests $472,000 in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPRAU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,169,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,025,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,517,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,508,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,010,000.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

MPRAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.