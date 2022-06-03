Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter worth $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 123.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,189 shares of company stock valued at $224,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Group stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.10. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.35 and a 52 week high of $195.89.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

