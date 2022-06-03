Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARIZU. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARIZU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Arisz Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

