Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American National Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American National Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American National Group during the third quarter worth $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American National Group by 123.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American National Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total value of $73,528.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,189 shares of company stock valued at $224,729. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $190.02 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average of $189.10.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.